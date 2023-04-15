New rabbits hopping into Bandon

Some new bunnies in town made their Easter debut.
Rabbits from Hopping’s Rabbitry in Bandon visited Dragonfly Farm and Nursery for Easter, and they will be back at the farm for Earth Day celebrations on April 22 and 23.
Wendy and Matt Hopping said the Easter event was their first major appearance since setting up their rabbitry in Bandon. The couple moved to Coos County from their homestead in Snowflake, Arizona last year.
The Hoppings are originally from Oregon. They said they are happy to be back in their home state – and to share their passion for rabbits with the local community.
“We definitely want to get involved with educational groups and teach more people about rabbits and how to take care of them – and let people know how great of a pet they are,” said Wendy Hopping.
The Hoppings brought a couple of their angora rabbits (the super soft fluffy ones), two baby Lionheads, and Toofur – their indoor pet rabbit to Dragonfly Farm in Langlois. They also brought grooming supplies, carders and a spinning wheel for people to see and try.
“We love educating people of all ages,” Wendy said.
The Hoppings started breeding and caring for rabbits on a large scale when they moved to a homestead in Arizona just before the pandemic. They lived on a 10-acre hobby farm and had chickens, goats, rabbits, two horses, and a BLM burrow named Snowflake.
“In a way, it was a perfect storm. We started with New Zealands for meat and pelts, and Lionheads for pets. Our interests were, and are in self-sufficiency, as well as therapy,” Wendy said.
The Hoppings ended up teaching a lot of people about homesteading during the pandemic.
“We got established, and it was a kick start for others, like ‘Here is a farm in a basket.’” Matt said.
“So we taught a lot of people how to take care of the rabbits and how to breed them. It was a lot of fun,” Wendy added.
But when a good friend asked them if they wanted to set up shop at a property in Bandon, the Hoppings said they jumped at the opportunity.
Hoppings Rabbitry currently houses more than 50 rabbits including English and French Angoras, Flemish Giants, Giant Chinchillas, Silver Foxes, New Zealands, Californians, Mini Rexes, and Lionheads, as well as some crosses.
“We only recently acquired our Angoras as we have an interest in fiber crafting, as well as adoring the breed for its sweet temperament,” Wendy said.
They also have one inside house-pet rabbit. His name is Toofur.
“He is a Silver Fox with Malocclusion, so his teeth continuously overgrow making him not a good candidate for breeding. But he is an amazing pet,” Wendy said. “Being a disabled Army veteran, I know a thing or two about disabilities, and in most cases for breeders, he would have been put down. But, not in our care. We love them all regardless.”
The Hoppings will be at Dragonfly Farm and Nursery (49295 Highway 101 Langlois) to answer questions at the Earth Day event on April 22 and 23. Many of the rabbits they bring will be available for sale.
More information about Hoppings Rabbritry can be found at www.hoppingrabbitsrabbitry.com.
