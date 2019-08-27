BANDON - Local U.S. Fish & Wildlife staff work on maintaining and improving healthy habitats for many animal and plant species found in and around Bandon.
"Human-impacted landscapes, such as the sides of roads and streams and open meadows, used to be common places to find native flowering plants," said OSU Extension Master Naturalist Darcy Grahek.
"However, these areas are increasingly filled with non-native invasive species or grasses, offering scant resources for pollinators," Grahek added. "Wildlife who suffer from declining habitat include native bees, butterflies and hummingbirds."
These species are now being served by a new pollinator garden that has been constructed at the U.S. Fish & Wildlife resource offices on North Bank Lane.
This 30- by 40-foot garden is mostly finished but it is a work in progress that will be completed this fall when the final shrubs are transplanted from a previous garden on the property, Grahek explained.
As a volunteer, Grahek designed the garden using mostly native shrubs, annuals and perennials that offer excellent pollen and nectar for pollinators. Construction has been completed by volunteers. The shrubs will fill out over the next few years and offer more habitat for hummingbirds as well as the insect pollinators.
Once established, this will be a no-water and low-maintenance landscape.
From 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Grahek will teach a class on "How to Build a Pollinator Garden" at the garden, located at the USFWS South Coast Refuge Office, 83673 North Bank Lane in Bandon. Head east on North Bank Lane, located just past the north end of Bullards Bridge.
This free class will highlight each step in the process of building a pollinator garden. Information shared at the event will include which plants were selected and what non-native plants are also useful to the pollinators. Shelter for bees, butterflies and hummers is also important and this talk includes specific construction techniques people can use to improve habitat for their own garden’s pollinators. Plant and resource lists will be shared.
It is recommended that those attending bring a chair and sit garden-side for this class.