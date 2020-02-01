Dear Reader:
This marks Country Media’s first day as the new owner of The World and its sister publications in Reedsport and Bandon.
We couldn’t feel more privileged.
My wife, Carol, and I created this company 20 years ago. A growing, family-owned Oregon business with its central office in Salem, we now include 14 paid-circulation newspapers in four states.
Ten of those publications are in Oregon.
Here along the Pacific Coast, we’re publishing the newspapers not only in Reedsport, Bandon and Coos Bay, but also in Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Tillamook, Lincoln City, Brookings and Crescent City, Calif. “Inland,” we’re serving Clatskanie and St. Helens as well.
Across those communities, we take great pride in our newspapers, their digital platforms, the hard-working people who produce them and the towns they serve.
I’ve worked in the newspaper industry for some 50 years … a period that’s stretched from when I set “hot type” by hand, to the current digitally dominated platforms. I’m that old.
You have free articles remaining.
Throughout, it’s been a labor of love.
In what little time we’ve been at The World, Carol and I have been genuinely impressed by the staff’s professionalism and dedication to their work and their communities. As a group, this certainly isn’t their first rodeo.
Meantime, we believe smaller newspapers will continue to play a vital role for local residents. Our mission is to provide quality news media by way of a long-term, sustainable business model. We plan to be here forever.
And we consider all of you to be our partners in this enterprise. We know you’ll share with us your concerns and suggestions, your criticisms and ideas for improvements. We need to continually improve.
To do that, our family’s business needs your family’s support.