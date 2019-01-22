BANDON - Sam and Kelley Basey are the new owners of Larry's Xpress Lube and have renamed the longtime Bandon business South Coast Xpress Lube & Tire Pros.
The couple will offer the same services that Larry and Renee Cox did for almost 24 years and will add a few new services as they get their bearings.
It all started with a rumor, said Larry Cox. He wasn't even thinking of selling, but somehow the word got out, incorrectly, that the Xpress Lube was on the market. The phone was ringing "off the hook" with interested buyers, but Larry wasn't selling. Then Sam Basey came in for an oil change and asked if the business was for sale. Something clicked between the two, who have known each other for several years and Larry finally considered the idea.
"I'm happy that Sam asked me when he did or it might not have happened," Cox said. "The timing was right and we made it happen in short order. I'm glad, Sam's from here and he and Kelley know a lot of people too. It happened for a reason."
The Baseys moved to Bandon nine years ago from Burns for Sam's job with US Cellular. He ended up changing jobs and working for Verizon the last four years.
"He has worked in communications for over 30 years and was ready for a change," said Kelley. "When Larry mentioned he was wanting to sell and an opportunity came from Verizon to take an early retirement, we decided now was the time to make that change."
Kelley has worked at Juul Insurance in Bandon for nine years, and has been an insurance agent for 21 years. She plans to stay with Juul Insurance, but will also be doing the bookkeeping for South Coast Xpress Lube.
The couple has three children, Danielle and her husband Jason, who live in Grants Pass; Mackenzie, who lives in North Bend, works at Sause Bros, and goes to school full-time online at Eastern Oregon University; and Adam who is a senior at Bandon High School and works for General Mechanical doing plumbing. Adam is planning on entering a lineman apprenticeship program when he graduates.
Larry said he is looking to pursue some other ventures, such as running heavy equipment as a private contractor doing road work. He also hopes to hunt and fish a little more. Renee, who managed the books for Larry's Xpress Lube, is also looking forward to having a little more free time, but plans to stay busy as well. The Cox's will still own the car wash located on the same property as South Coast Xpress Lube and their son Derek will operate that business. Their daughter Dani leases land in Coquille where she raises beef cattle.
Over the course of 24 years, Larry and Renee estimate the Xpress Lube has serviced hundreds of thousands of cars.
"People come from all over the South Coast," Larry said. "I've met a lot of really cool people and will miss them."
The Baseys are excited about this new chapter in their lives.
"We're looking forward to being part of the community of business owners here," Kelley said.
South Coast Xpress Lube & Tire Pros has seven employees (five full-time and two high school boys who work after school) who will stay on with the company. Two of the full-time employees are ASE Certified Mechanics specializing in diagnostic and drive-ability as well as diesel repairs and performance upgrades, with many years of experience between them. South Coast Xpress Lube & Tire Pros can take care of brakes, alignments, shocks and exhaust, oil changes, transmission and brake flushes, tires and wheels in stock or by special order, among other services.
There's no need to make an appointment for an oil change and there's a monthly raffle drawing for a free oil change that can be entered anytime customers drop by.
South Coast Xpress Lube & Tire Pros can can take care of all tire and wheels needs and the shop is a Tire Pros dealer, offering competitive prices and a nationwide warranty for customers.
"I'm super excited to continue to serve all previous and new customers with their tire and automotive needs," Sam said. "We love living in Bandon and are looking forward to many more years of high quality services for our customers."
South Coast Xpress Lube & Tire Pros is located at 2764 Oregon Ave. (U.S. Highway 101 South), in Bandon. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Contact them at 541-347-2459 or find them on Facebook.