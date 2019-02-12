BANDON - The Bandon Police Department has hired a new officer who brings a wealth of experience.
Justin Gray, originally from Medford, spent 12 years in the U.S. Army as a fire support specialist and has been in the Coos Bay area for nine years. He started his law enforcement career as a deputy with the Coos County Sheriff's Office, working at the Coos County Jail. He then worked for two years for the Coquille Police Department before being sworn in by Chief Bob Webb at the Bandon Police Department on Jan. 29.
Gray, 34, has been to the police academy two times. First, to go through the corrections academy for six weeks for the Sheriff's Office, then completing at 16-week patrol academy for Coquille.
Gray replaced Bandon Police Officer Nolan Scoville, who was hired in August 2018 and is no longer with the department.
Officer Jordan Waddington is leaving at the end of this week to take a job with the Coos Bay Police Department. Waddington, who lives in Greenacres, was hired in February 2016. He has been handling the department's newest K9, a German Shepherd named Penny, who was purchased in April 2018. Penny is a "three-odor" drug-sniffing dog and is trained to detect three scents: Methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.
Gray will take over handling Penny and will work for 10 days with the same trainer who certified Waddington in handling the K9. Penny has been a huge asset so far with the Bandon Police Department, and has been requested by other nearby departments when a K9 is needed, said Sgt. Larry Lynch.
Gray wanted to be a police officer since he was young and is excited to continue that work in Bandon.
"I like small-town policing," he said. "I think the interaction with the community is more than what you'd have in a larger department."
Proactive by nature, Gray said he hopes to build a bond of trust with the community. To that end, he's been patrolling and getting to know the city and its residents.
"We can't do our job if the community doesn't want to step forward," he said. "It's a partnership. If the community doesn't have trust with our agency, they won't call and report crimes. That's something Chief Webb has done well. He's done a good job of building that trust."
Gray said he'd been exploring other opportunities in law enforcement when he heard about the Bandon opening. Being able to train with K9 Penny was an added perk.
"I enjoy enforcing DUII's and hunting for drugs and these go hand in hand with a K9," he said. "It will definitely be an asset for drug trafficking. I've seen Penny work and I know she's driven. She's constantly hunting, you can see it. She's going to be a good dog."
Gray is married and he and his wife have three children. They spent seven years as foster parents in Coos County and his wife is president of the Coos County Foster Parents Association. At one point, Gray said, they had 11 foster children and over the seven years fostered about 30 children. While they are no longer actively fostering, they are still involved with the program.
"There's a huge need for it," Gray said.
When he's not working, Gray likes to spend time with his family and enjoys hunting.
"I'm always open for a conversation and always available to talk and get to know everybody," he said.
Officer Zack Carpenter, who was hired in April 2018, has just completed his police academy training and is back in Bandon working full time.
In addition to Gray, Carpenter, officer Cory Dhillon, Sgt. Larry Lynch and Chief Webb, the department is looking to hire one more officer to complete the force. For more information, visit cityofbandon.org.
Sarah Lakey is the department's administrative assistant and municipal court judge. Sworn reserve officers include Evan Grant and Nick Schoeppner.