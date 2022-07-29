The new MRI Mobile diagnostic imaging unit is in place at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and is ready for patients.
The new MRI Mobile diagnostic imaging unit is in place at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and is ready for patients.
Patients needing an MRI can ask their provider to schedule it at Southern Coos Hospital.
The Southern Coos Health District Board in May approved a 5-year lease of the unit, which replaces the former Alliance Imaging MRI mobile unit.
The MRI Mobile unit is located at the north end of the main hospital building, in a more convenient area than the previous unit and allows SCHHC to continue offering onsite MRI services.
A concrete pad was poured to accommodate the unit and it is now easily accessible from the hospital patient area and Emergency Department.
The move also creates more visibility and ease of access to the SCHHC Emergency Department entrance and opens up additional parking.
The new unit will provide an improved experience for patients, with reduced noise during procedures, a wider bore to accommodate patients of all sizes and a larger lift door to allow technologists to scan patients who are confined to beds or wheelchairs.
The MRI Mobile unit provides updated technology and electronic medical record integration. In addition, the new unit will improve SCHHC staff workflow through a more comfortable control room and updated software.
Enhanced services and growth potential can also be added, including the potential for neurovascular studies, such as triple study MRI Head/MRI Brain, a study performed after a variety of head injuries, including aneurysms. The study can also detect atherosclerotic (plaque) disease in the carotid artery of the neck, among other conditions.
In fiscal year 2021, SCHHC provided the public with 273 MRI scans - approximately 23 procedures per month. It is projected that the new unit will provide an average of 33 MRI procedures per month.
Additional services and patient volumes will help increase revenue for the hospital.
