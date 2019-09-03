BANDON - School began for most students in the Bandon School District Tuesday, with the 10th-12th grade students starting Wednesday.
The School District ended the year in June with 668 students. The district has seen a steady decline for the past 10 years. The total enrollment in the 2008-2009 school year was 777 students. This year's numbers will be updated for the first School Board meeting of the year at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9, in the Bandon High School library.
Over the summer, Chris Trevisiol, the district's new director of operations, worked with maintenance and custodial staff to do repairs of the facilities.
At various points around Bandon High School, they painted, removed old flooring and replaced it with new, installed new cabinets, replaced white board lights with LED, built a new office counter and deep cleaned, among other repairs. Staff also refurbished the computer lab.
At Harbor Lights Middle School, Trevisiol and staff primed and painted rooms, removed an old heater, fixed lights and light fixtures, reattached loose formica, sanded and stained a desk, repaired a faucet, power washed the outside of the building and weeded flower beds, among other repairs.
At Ocean Crest Elementary. maintenance staff deep cleaned, painted, cleaned and waxed all floors, installed new book shelves, removed old risers, assembled and installed tables in two rooms and instlled a new bottle fill drink station, among other maintenance.
"I'm happy to be here and am looking forward to working with all of you to form comprehensive plans to improve our School District to be the best it can be and give our staff and students a great experience being here," Trevisiol wrote in a staff report to the School Board at the August meeting.
The seismic upgrade to the BHS gym is almost complete. The gym and cafeteria are open and in use and the contractors are finishing up siding on the outside of the building.
Two new School Board members were sworn in at the August meeting: AJ Kimball and Greg Looney.
Since April, the district has been hiring new staff to replace those who left or retired.
Josh Davies was recently hired to replace Brandon Standridge as the BHS assistant principal and athletic director. Davies taught six years as a sixth-grade teacher at Sunset Middle School in the Coos Bay School District prior to being hired in Bandon. There, he coached seventh grade football and basketball.
Prior to teaching, Davies worked his way up to the position of education director for the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians, of which he is a member. Davies graduated in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in liberal arts from Evergreen State College. He received his master's degree from City University. He received his administrative license from Concordia University. Davies is married to Delilah and they have four children.
"I have been around sports and education my whole life whether playing, running various leagues or coaching many sports," Davies said.
There is a new principal at HLMS as well. Dustin Clark was hired in June. Superintendent Doug Ardiana has been filling both the superintendent and HLMS principal roles for the past year.
Clark is from Powers and graduated from Powers High School. He received his bachelor's degree from Southern Oregon University, his Master of Arts in Teaching from Oregon State University, his Initial Administrator's License from University of Portland, and he is an endorsed English as a Second Language teacher. Clark taught English in South Korea for two and a half years and has taught in various Oregon elementary schools.
Prior to accepting the position of HLMS principal, Clark was the principal of Monroe High School and assistant principal of Slater Elementary in Burns. He will also serve as the BSD test coordinator, which entails using the Oregon State Assessment System portal to assign accessibility supports to students, annually provided testing training to faculty and staff, set up and administer test sessions and view student participation and performance reports.
Those who were hired in the last few months include:
Juanita Robison, Ocean Crest secretary (Celeste Thompson resigned); Carina Staatz, OC library aide (Kelly Baker retired); Kit Jackson, OC instructional assistant; Patrick Salandro, OC instructional assistant; Meg Sherman, OC instructional assistant; Melanie Trevisiol, OC kindergarten teacher (Kim Henshaw resigned); Chris Trevisiol, director of operations (Matt Devine resigned); Kathy Scott, OC bus aide; Dustin Clark, HLMS principal; Amanda Looney, HLMS secretary; Kathy Siemer, HLMS library aide (Trish Freitag retired); Wil Lozano, HLMS football coach; Justin Crabtree, HLMS asst. football coach; Jordan Sammons, BHS asst. football coach; Hailey Freitag, HLMS seventh grade volleyball coach; Josh Davies, BHS asst. principal/athletic director (Brandon Standridge resigned); Brad Thompson, BHS English teacher (Stephanie Murphy resigned); Tanner Holycross, BHS CTE/Industrial Arts teacher (Stephen Jones retired); Hayley Chandler, BHS library aide/special education aide (Kathy Siemer moved to HLMS library); Venetta Nixon, BHS special education aide (Sean Fictum resigned); Ginelle DeForest, BHS JV volleyball coach; Karina Taylor, BSD business manager (Molly Herbst resigned); Samantha Fernandes, payroll clerk (replacing Karina Taylor, who took the business manager position); Karen Hahn, bus driver (Dan Pierce resigned); Nicole Kraynik, HLMS TAG instructor (Kathleen Augsburger resigned - both will still teach, the TAG position is an additional duty).