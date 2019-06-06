BANDON - At their last meeting, members of the Bandon Senior Center elected David Kimes as president, Avery Horton as vice president/secretary, Don Starbuck as treasurer, and Mike Clauson, Paul Mounts, Gary Heacock and Chip Cassin as members on the Board of Directors.
Many new activities are planned and the first meeting of the new Senior Center Board will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 14, at the Senior Center, 1200 11th St. SW in City Park.
All senior members and prospective members are invited to join to help chart the new direction for the Senior Center. Members can vote and membership is $5 per year.
The Senior Center until recently has been a place for seniors to gather Monday through Friday, with games, books, puzzles, ping-pong and pool and other activities offered, as well as a regular Bridge Club. Other groups also use the center, such as TOPS. Senior Meals are served in the adjacent dining room three times a week. The center has a long-term lease with the City of Bandon, which owns the building. The center needs more volunteers to keep it open on a regular basis.
For more information, contact Kimes at 541-290-0432 or email him at racers50@outlook.com.