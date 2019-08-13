New Bandon School Board members sworn in

The two newest members of the Bandon School Board were sworn in at Monday's regular meeting to each serve four-year terms. From left, AJ Kimball, Superintendent Doug Ardiana and Greg Looney. Kimball was elected to fill the seat formerly held by Elizabeth Hewitt and Looney was elected to fill the seat formerly held by Misty Berry. Both are long-time Bandon residents with children who attend school in the district. Other School Board members include Troy Russell, Ryan Sherman, Breanna Quattrocchi, Angela Cardas Meredith and Marie Simonds. Also at Monday's meeting, Sherman was elected by the board as its new chairman, while Cardas Meredith will serve as vice-chairman.