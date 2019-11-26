BANDON — The Bandon City Council has extended a tentative offer to Dan Chandler to work as the new city manager.
Chandler, 58, of Portland, has accepted the offer pending the completion of a background check and the signing of his final contract, according to Mayor Mary Schamehorn.
Once the contract is signed, Chandler is expected to be paid a yearly salary of $118,000.
Schamehorn said there were two other applicants, including Sam Baugh, who was hired last week as the new City of Coquille city manager, as well as an unnamed woman candidate, but the council was most impressed with Chandler.
"Everyone on the council was very impressed with him," Schamehorn said. "We really liked him and were hoping we could reach an agreement so he'd come to work for us."
Chandler has worked as an assistant county administrator, in two positions, for Clackamas County since 2011. Facing a shortfall, the new County Administrator Gary Schmidt eliminated both assistant county administrative positions in 2019.
He was raised in a small town in Montana, then moved to Beaverton with his family, graduating from Beaverton High School.
You have free articles remaining.
He graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in political science from Western Washington University in 1986, then earned his J.D. cum laude law degree from Harvard Law School in 1989.
Chandler worked as a course director for Colorado Outward Bound School in Denver from 1982-1992. He worked as an associate attorney and lobbyist from 1992-1994 for Browning, Kaleczyc, Berry & Hoven, in Helena, Mont. He was executive director of American Wildlands of Bozeman, Mont., from 1994-1996.
Chandler then worked for Ramis Crew Corrigan & Bachrach law firm of Portland from 1996-2000, and worked at the law firm of Schwabe, Williamson and Wyatt in Vancouver, Wash., from 2000-2002, where he was a partner in a 150-attorney firm with government relations and real estate development.
He worked as senior assistant county counsel for Clackamas County in Oregon from 2008-2011 and was an adjunct professor at Willamette University School of Law from 2008-2009. Chandler also had a private law practice, Chandler Law Offices, in Portland from 2002-08.
"He has a solid understanding of the structure and challenges of land use planning and growth management in Oregon," Schamehorn said. "The council feels fortunate to find a man of his caliber to lead us into the future and we are looking forward to working with him."
Chandler should be on the job by Jan. 1.
City Planning Director Dennis Lewis has been working as acting city manager since former City Manager Robert Mawson resigned Oct. 11, after working for the city for three years. Former City Manager Chris Good resigned abruptly in late March, 2016 after 14 months on the job. Good was hired to replace former longtime City Manager Matt Winkel, who worked for the city for more than 25 years. In between Good's resignation and the hiring of Mawson, Winkel served as interim city manager.