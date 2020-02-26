BANDON — After two months on the job, Bandon’s new City Manager Dan Chandler is settling into his position.
“Bandon has been great. The people here and the city staff have all been very welcoming,” Chandler said.
Prior to moving to Bandon, Chandler worked for 11 years in Clackamas County as the assistant county administrator. Chandler said his focuses while working in Clackamas County were transparency and accountability, both are things he hopes to bring to Bandon.
“I worked on showing the community what they got for their money … I’m really about efficiency, transparency and accountability, and I made that a focus in my work with in Clackamas County, and it’ll be a focus of my work here as well. We’ve got to build trust,” Chandler said.
Chandler said his opinion is that the more information made available to the public, the greater trust people will have in the city.
In the coming months Chandler hopes to work with the city of Bandon staff to help define the city’s core values.
“I want to find out what our core values as an organization are, in the way we serve the citizens. We can hopefully come up things we all believe in and make them real. If we say we believe in customer service, what does that mean? I want to have some measurable results that the taxpayers can see,” Chandler said.
Another push Chandler wants to make is better utilization of technology within the city. Earlier this month Chandler launched a Bandon city government Facebook page. In the future, he hopes to make the city’s budget information more easily accessible on Bandon’s website.
“I think there’s a lot of things we do right now by hand because we’ve done them that way for a long time, and in some cases we may be able to take advantage of technology,” Chandler said.
Chandler fell right into a hefty workload when he started his position, specifically with trying to figure out where to make budget cuts from the city’s General Fund as a result of a lawsuit against the city.
“We had a budget challenge as the result of that court case, and I’m really proud of the fact that the city came together and rolled up their sleeves. Everyone had a good faith effort in saying what they could give up this year without hurting us too bad. It spoke well to the teamwork of the city,” Chandler said.
So far, Chandler said he’s very impressed with city staff and looks forward to working with them.
“We have really hard-working and knowledgeable people here, and I think we can give them more tools to be more effective,” Chandler said.