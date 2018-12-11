BANDON - The Nature Works Collective - eco-printed and dyed fabric and paper will be on display at the Bandon Library Art Gallery through Jan. 31.
The Nature Works Collective is a group of women dedicated to making wearable art, as well as practical and decorative objects, all made with natural fabrics such as silk, cotton or hemp, and dyed and printed using plant materials.
This collection of scarves, boxes, wall-hangings and hand-bound journals (and a re-purposed shoe!), exemplifies the soft colors and smudged leaf and petal shapes the direct contact printing technique so beautifully creates. Some of the wall pieces are woven by the artists, and incorporate sticks, buttons and beads. Each piece is entirely unique and lovingly hand-crafted.
Eco-printing is a direct contact printing technique. Plant pigments are transferred to fabric or paper using heat. Each scarf, table-runner, journal or wall-hanging is unique. Plant colors vary depending on growing conditions, stage of leaf growth, time of year harvested and freshness. The colors of the plant materials may also change as they interact with other natural dyes and mordants used on the fabric.
The work in this show is by Christine Hall, Carol P. Jones and Barbara Lebiedzik. All works are for sale.