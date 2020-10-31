Halloween Bats — inside and out
You may have them at your house, too: Bat-shaped cookies on the table, bat silhouettes in the window. Bats have always been associated with Halloween, passed along with other symbols of much older seasonal celebrations.
Warm-blooded, furry, giving live birth then nursing the young, bats are clearly mammals. Bats are the only mammals that truly fly; nearly a quarter of all mammal species world-wide are bats.
While bats may look very much alike to us as they flit and twist in the air, nearly a dozen different species of bats have been documented for Coos County. Their ranges can overlap considerably, with more than one species sharing an area but differentiating themselves by what they eat, where they feed, their flying/foraging techniques, where they roost, or when they emerge from their roosts.
Famously, bats find their way around and locate food with echolocation. After sending out sounds too high for human ears, the bat listens for the timing and quality of the echo to navigate and to pinpoint prey. Some bats channel the sound waves through their mouth, other species through their nose. The image of a bat flying with mouth open is the image of the former: bats usually catch their insect prey by snagging it with a wing tip or the tail.
Like most bats world-wide, all our bats are insectivores. However, a few bats specialize in other foods, including fruit, nectar, frogs, fish, or other animals -- even other bats. Three species of vampire bats lap blood that rises to small cuts they make on sleeping mammals or birds. (Vampire bats rarely bite people. Limited to Central and South America, they were named after European myths, not the other way 'round.)
Bats are prey, too: owls and other predators sometimes hang around the openings of bat roosts to snag the winged tidbits as they fly out to forage.
In Western Oregon, most bats live under bark or in crevasses of rocks or trees and snags -- and buildings. Some bats migrate in autumn, though most of ours apparently migrate only locally to suitable hibernation sites. Many bats prefer to roost together and may hibernate in very large groups. The bat noises we can hear while they’re roosting, and other times, are social communications.
Besides being one of our most fascinating local inhabitants, bats play important roles in our forests and meadows. As flying mammals, bats live on a very tight energy budget and need to eat about their weight in insects every night. Some of those insects, particularly certain species of moths and beetles, compete or interfere with human activities -- such as managing agricultural crops and timber.
No, bats are not blind: some can see in the dark better than humans do. Further, bats are far too agile to “get caught” in people's hair, though they may swoop close while chasing insects that have been drawn to the people. And no North American bats bite people -- unless being handled. (And who could blame them?)
Bats’ high metabolism and their penchant for roosting in large groups appear to drive the evolution of their stellar immune systems that protects them from many of the viruses that fell other mammals—though they are susceptible to rabies and “white nose syndrome,” a fungal infection. (The latter is a serious threat: please report dying or sick bats here: http://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/health_program/WNS/reporting.asp )
With pesticides, habitat destruction, climate change, and outright killing, humans pose a much greater threat to bats than the other way ‘round.
Bats hibernating in your attic? If you rouse them during the winter when there’s no food available, you may force them to use up their entire winter body stores and they could starve before spring. Let them be until they’re ready to depart.
Our bats will begin hibernation sometime after Halloween, where they’ll hide, dormant, until spring’s warmth fires up the insect populations. If you’re lucky, you’ll have real bats hunting near your home before they hunker down.
For information on how you can arrange an exploration of our fascinating natural history, contact Marty at 541/267-4027, mgiles@wavecrestdiscoveries.com, or www.facebook.com/wavecrestdiscoveries . Questions and comments about local natural history are welcome.
