BANDON - The Bandon Ministerial Association invites the community to join in prayer from 12:10-12:30 p.m., Thursday, May 2, in front of City Hall.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to join in prayer. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress. The theme for the 2019 National Day of Prayer on is Love One Another.
In addition to praying for the local community and nation, community members as well as clergy will offer prayers for concerns such as for young people and schools, for healthcare workers, and for those serving in the military.
The Bandon Ministerial Association invites the entire community to gather together in this observance.