BANDON — Saying it is time for fresh ideas and new energy, Nancy Fennel Evans, a Bandon entrepreneur who first moved to the community in 1972, is running for Bandon mayor in the November election. She is filing by petition.
Evans, a downtown property owner and resident of the South Jetty, brings a history of civic participation and concern to the race, according to a press release. Her leadership is reflected in the innovative Bandon Street Sale, Little Farmers Market, Bandon Historical Society and development of the Bandon Conference Center, to name a few.
“Bandon is a very special place but it is in a difficult position. Our utilities are going broke (currently in the red $400,000) and the city is foundering. Long overdue maintenance is continually delayed. Meanwhile, we are not taking advantage of our two strongest assets — the world famous Bandon Dunes golf complex and the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge, including the Bandon Marsh. We need to turn this around,” she said.
The current mayor has served on the City Council since the 1970’s, she pointed out in the release. “However, we now have one of Oregon’s highest turnover rates in staff leadership. We must do much better; our people deserve it.”
She noted, “If people are satisfied with the way things are going they can stay with the same old, same old. If they’re looking for fresh ideas and fresh energy to improve our special way of life, I offer a reasonable and experienced approach to Bandon’s future,” Evans added.
Her work as a successful promoter for Oregon’s Dungeness crab and a wealth of organic food products has taken her to Tokyo, London, New York and Los Angeles, to name a few.
Locally she has operated her own seafood store, wine tasting venue and tea shop. She is devoted to making Bandon better, she said. “We just can’t keep doing what we’ve been doing or we’ll keep getting what we’ve been getting,” she added.
Evans has one son who lives in Seattle.
