Mayor
Mike West
Did not submit information
Bill Schaefer
Age: 63 years
Years in the area: Born & Raised in Canby OR, on the Coast for 20 yrs and Myrtle Point 10yrs
Occupation: Retired Coast Guard & Merchant Marine Veteran, Business Owner, Home Builder
Past political/civic experience: The 2018 election was my first dive into front line politics. I felt strongly enough about a community issue and stepped up... Thats what a "Bosun's Mate" does. I've always been civically active from food drives & neighborhood clean-ups in grade school to working on Habitat Homes as a teen and Building Habitats as a home builder in St. Louis to spending 4 years at the Coast Guard Station in Charleston running the Motor Life Boats in the late 70's.
Issues
We're fortunate down here to be far enough of the beaten path that we haven't had to deal with the Civil Unrest or serious Covid issues. We wear our masks, follow the Governors guidelines and go about our business.
In the meantime we have several new businesses bringing new jobs to town. Allot of new paving with more planned. New construction going up including work on the High School and planned park improvements, just to name a few.
A huge issue for me is accessibility, just about everyone in town has my personal cell & email, if you don't just call City Hall and they'll give it to you. I'm also around town in my golf cart 4 days a week watering flower baskets so I have 20 or more sidewalk conversations a week with folks.
That keeps me and our council very in touch with whats going on around town.
Despite the Covid and wildfires we've had a pretty good couple of years with more to come. Lets keep the Momentum....
