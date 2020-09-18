OREGON COAST — The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announce the closure of the South Coast beaches for recreational mussel harvesting. Recent mussel results indicate the marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison has exceeded the closure limit. Mussel harvesting is now closed from the South Jetty of the Coquille River in Bandon to the California border.
Mussel harvesting remains open from the Columbia River to the North Jetty of the Coquille River in Bandon.
Razor clamming remains closed on the Clatsop beaches, between the Columbia River and Tillamook Head, for the annual ODFW razor clam conservation closure. This conservation closure is to protect young clams. The closure is not because of biotoxins. The earliest the Clatsop beaches could reopen is Oct. 1.
Recreational bay clam and crab harvesting is open along the entire coast. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules and limits.
For more information call ODA's shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at 800)-448-2474, the Food Safety Division at 503-986-4720, or visit the ODA shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.
