The community is invited to an encore performance May 7 from 2 to 3 p.m.., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 355 Oregon Ave, Bandon.
Back by popular demand wiil be cellist and Langlois resident Dace Sultanov, accompanied by local concert pianist Crystal Landucci, violinist Sara Mautner and Coquille resident, artist, and cellist-Kimberly Wurster.
A reception and art showing by Kimberly Wurster follows the concert. The four of them will dazzle and inspire their audience with pieces by Vivaldi, Strauss, Haydn, Brahms, Paganini and more.
Dace (Dot-she), born in Latvia and trained at the Moscow Conservatory, moved to Langlois in June 2022. She transformed her audience into a standing room only crowd at the annual Bach Birthday party in March and will be sure to thrill audiences again. During this concert Dace honors her parents; her mother, Dace’s first music teacher, and father, who passed on his love of flora and gardening. To learn more about Dace please look her up on You Tube.
Kimberly Wurster’s Fine Art is a wonderful gift to the Coquille/Coos County area. Kimberly enjoys painting a variety of subjects but has a fondness for birds and wildlife. Her artwork has earned numerous awards for excellence in domestic and international competition.
Please join us as we gather in community to embrace the beauty of classical music and fine art. Suggested donation at the door.
