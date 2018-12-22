BANDON - The major construction has been completed on a face lift for the Bandon Historical Society Museum. Local contractor Greg Butler and his crew stripped the 80-plus year-old building to the frame and installed new siding in December.
A grant from the Mr. and Mrs. Michael L. Keiser Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation will purchase new signs for the museum to complete the renovation project. Anthony Zunino at Freedom Graphics designed the new museum signage.
“We didn’t like the idea of putting old signs on top of new siding,” said Museum Board President Jim Proehl. “The grant from the Keiser family adds the perfect final touch for this makeover.”
The museum drew on its sustainability fund to finance the exterior remodeling.
“We knew they would find some soft spots when they took off the old siding,” said Museum Director Gayle Nix. “The repair work Greg and his crew did will make the building more sound as well as better looking. We also appreciate the attention they gave to preserving the architectural features that make this building historic.”
The final steps of trimming, painting and integrating the new sings with the new siding will take place when the weather dries out.
The museum is closed for the holidays and will remain closed through the month of January. Volunteers us that time to renovate the exhibits. The museum will reopen Monday, Feb. 4 and hold its annual meeting and a members’ social at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5.