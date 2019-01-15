BANDON — Officers from the Bandon Police Department dispatched officers to Southern Coos Hospital around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, when a patient reported an assault.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, upon investigation police determined that Lila McCovey, 22, had possibly been the victim of an assault.
McCovey reported she had been hit in the left arm with a four foot construction level, which she had believed had broken her arm. Her arm was not broken, but it was visibly injured. McCovey told the deputy her mother, Larae Withrow, 57, had hit her on the arm with the level.
Deputies made contact with Withrow at 90740 Highway 42S, Bandon, who admitted to hitting her daughter with the level. Withrow was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and assault II domestic. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Bandon police also arrested McCovey for an active warrant alleging unlawful possession of methamphetamine.