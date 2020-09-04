BANDON — Due to state-mandated restrictions around large gatherings as well a local interest in keeping the community safe from COVID-19, the Bandon Chamber of Commerce canceled the annual Cranberry Festival. In lieu of the festival, the Chamber is holding the Cranberry Harvest Celebration, made up of in-person and virtual events.
Title sponsor for the Cranberry Harvest Celebration is once again Rogue Credit Union.
For a line-up of the mostly virtual events, visit https://bandon.com/cranberry-festival/.
As part of this year's Cranberry Harvest Celebration, Bandon businesses and residents are being invited to partcipate in a few different ways.
"We are excited to begin the roll out of Cranberry Harvest Celebration participation events for Bandon businesses," said Bandon Chamber of Commerce CEO Margaret Pounder. "We so appreciate the continued support of Rogue Credit Union for Bandon and cranberry celebrations, along with being a strong and supportive business partner in Bandon."
Dates for the Cranberry Harvest Celebration will run from approximately Sept. 10-25.
Cranberry Harvest Celebration events planned (or tentatively planned) include:
Cranberry Court
There is a Cranberry Court, and they will be honored at several celebrations. The court consists of Bandon High School seniors Hannah Bristow, Kayla LaPlante and Elli Schulz. The Blessing of the Harvest will be a closed event, with the Cranberry Court and local clergy attending (videoed). The judging of the court's talent and platforms will be a closed event but videoed for all to enjoy. The Coronation of the 2020 Cranberry Queen will be done at an undisclosed location, again videoed and available to the public.
Cranberry Kitchen
The Cranberry Kitchen will be a virtual event, run on Facebook-Cranberry Festival page, inviting the public to create a cranberry "dish" and post on the Cranberry Kitchen event page. It will begin on Sept. 10 and run until about Sept. 25.
Cranberry's Past History Display
The Bandon Historical Society Museum will present a virtual Cranberry's Past celebration featuring memories of past festivals. This will be shown on the museum’s Facebook page, along with a page under the Cranberry Festival Facebook page. It will also include asking the community to share their memories of Cranberry's Past. The museum also currently has past Cranberry Queens' dresses on display at their location on U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Ave. This year, the weekend of the traditional festival — Sept. 12 and 13 — there will be free admission to the museum, sponsored by Doug and Sharon Ward Moy. Sharon was the Cranberry Queen of 1965.
A virtual Cranberry Festivals’ Past Celebration will also be provided by the Bandon Historical Society Museum. The museum asks the Bandon community to share their memories of past Cranberry Festivals.
Cranberry Trail marketplace
A Cranberry Trail marketplace will be featured online. All businesses selling and featuring anything cranberry will register and then be listed online and the public will be encouraged to get their "Cranberry Cravings" taken care of — whether it's a piece of art, an amazing scarf, hat or sweatshirt, a decadent sweet something, or a delicious pancake. Businesses are asked to let the Chamber know what they are featuring so they can post on social media. Call 541-347-9616 or email cranberry@bandon.com.
Cranberry Harvest Celebration Beach Walk
The Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and Southern Coos Health Foundation's Cranberry Harvest Celebration Beach Walk will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, and begins at 10 a.m. The starting point for the walk is at the South Jetty entrance to the beach, and will end at Coquille Point. Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will provide masks for anyone who would like one, along with hand sanitizer, bags and education about COVID-19 and other healthcare topics of interest. Participants are free to walk alone, with their families and with their dogs. Donations will be accepted at the Southern Coos Hospital table positioned at the start of the beach walk. All collected donations will go toward the hospital’s commitment to COVID preparations.
Paint the Town Cranberry
There will be a “Paint the Town Cranberry” business decorating contest. Businesses will be encouraged to decorate in all forms of cranberry — windows, inside, outside, anything. Judging will be held on Sept. 21 and the winner will be announced Sept. 23 (get your creative juices flowing — it's for all businesses, not just retail). There will be cash prizes. Call or email the Chamber to let them know you want to be judged.
Cranberry Eating Contest
A Cranberry Eating Contest may randomly pop up online on the Cranberry Festival Facebook page — keep checking.
To keep up with what's planned, visit www.bandon.com/events/ or contact the Chamber of Commerce at 541-347-9616.
Note: Though previously discussed and considered, there will be no Cranberry Festival Parade, no Cranberry Bowl football game and no Cranberry Marketplace.
