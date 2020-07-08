BANDON — In times when social distancing is the new normal and art museums and galleries are closed, what better than to bring an exhibit outdoors for all to enjoy?
That's the thinking behind Angela Haseltine Pozzi's idea to move sculptures that have either been inside the gallery or on the road as part of a traveling exhibit, to the grassy area between Bandon Coffee Cafe and the Washed Ashore Gallery in Old Town.
Haseltine Pozzi, Washed Ashore's founder and executive/creative director, along with her husband, Frank Rocco, Washed Ashore's marketing director, decided since the gallery and volunteer workshop are closed, they would bring four pieces outside to join Henry the Fish, the sculpture that's been located in the grassy area for several years. Henry the Fish is one of the most photographed art objects in Bandon. However, he's a little frayed at the edges and will soon be replaced by Henrietta the Tiger Rockfish (named aptly for the Bandon High School Tigers). Henrietta's frame now sits next to Henry, awaiting the time when volunteers can once again put together pieces of ocean trash to cover her up.
"Henrietta is here to help her Dad, Henry, since he is very old and must retire," an informational board says in front of the sculpture. "However, she's so excited, she rushed over before she got her clothes on."
The sign says as soon as the volunteer workshops reopen, then the public can help "dress" Henrietta by building her clothes. It also thanks Montgomery Metal Works, who built the framework for Henrietta.
In addition to Henry the Fish and Henrietta the Tiger Rockfish, the three other sculptures in the outdoor display include Grace the Humpback Whale, Gertrude the Penguin and Natasha the Turtle.
Washed Ashore creates "Art to Save the Sea" by building and exhibiting aesthetically powerful art from debris collected from Pacific coast shores. The goal is to educate a global audience about plastic pollution in the ocean and waterways and spark positive change in consumer habits.
Washed Ashore exhibits have been featured around the world and at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. as well as other museums, major theme parks and zoos. Haseltine Pozzi has been featured in the New York Times and, most recently, on the Kelly Clarkson show, where she was asked to mentor a young artist who's interested in Washed Ashore's mission. This is a natural fit for Haseltine Pozzi, who has been an educator for 30 years and even features lesson plans for educators on the Washed Ashore website at washedashore.org.
The Washed Ashore team is also proud to present its movie for all to enjoy during this time of social distancing. The story is about how Haseltine Pozzi turns tragedy into inspiration by starting a nonprofit, working with thousands of volunteers and making giant sea creatures from plastic beach debris. Now, millions of people are "waking up to the plastic pollution issue and seeking ways to make a difference." The movie is free for all to watch by clicking on or going to this link: https://youtu.be/bKMuBr8bk64.
Those who are on their way through Bandon or who live here are encouraged to check out the sculptures on the grassy area in Old Town.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In