Moore Mill controlled burn
AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World

BANDON - Moore Mill burned 10 large gorse and debris piles on its log yard property west of Riverside Drive on Sunday night. It was a controlled burn and people were on site monitoring it, and Bandon Fire Chief Lanny Boston was aware of the burn. The burning was being done Sunday because of low winds but caused some concern among residents who didn't know at first what was causing the heavy smoke. The fires were burned out by Tuesday. 

 

