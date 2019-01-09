BANDON - The support groups for those battling prostate cancer, survivors and their support person will begin meeting at 7 p.m. starting Monday, Jan. 28, at Seabird Chapel, 880 Seabird Drive in Bandon. The Prostate Cancer Support Groups will continue to be led by Ruben and Debra Guzman and are sponsored by Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center.
The groups will meet separately, as while cancer for a couple often becomes “our cancer” it can often be seen and dealt with from varying perspectives, and needs to be supported differently for each role.
The groups are free and all are welcome to attend.
For more information contact Sabrina Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.