BANDON — UPDATE: Police have confirmed that they have found Bob Dearth at a gas station in Crescent City, Calif. He is safe and family is enroute to pick him up. The Del Norte County Sheriff's Office has responded and is also on their way.
Dearth was spotted hitch-hiking this afternoon at U.S. Highway 101 and Two Mile Lane and someone also reported seeing someone matching his description near Elk River Road. He is the husband of Gina Dearth, longtime Port of Bandon general manager, now retired. Bob Dearth was harbormaster for the Port of Bandon for more than 15 years, after retiring as a fisherman based out of Crescent City.
ORIGINAL RELEASE: This evening the Coos County 911 Center received information regarding a missing person. Robert Ellsworth Dearth, 78, was last seen in the area of his residence on Two Mile Lane south of Bandon at about 2:45 p.m. He is described as 5 ft 6, 150 pounds, grey hair, blue-green eyes, and wears glasses.
He was last seen wearing tan Carhart pants, a grey Bass Pro Jacket, a green vest and black slip-on shoes. He may be carrying a flowered pillowcase. He has no ID or wallet with him. Dearth has dementia, but can remember his address and name.
The Coos County Sheriff’s is actively searching at this time with the assistance of Coos County Search and Rescue, Bandon Police and Bandon Fire Department, and local family and residents. Please report any sightings to the Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-2106.
