BANDON — On Sunday May 17, at approximately 2:42 a.m. the Coos County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from a care facility in the area of McTimmons Road in Bandon.
The facility reported that 77-year-old Ronald Carlson, a resident of the care facility who suffers from dementia and normally uses a wheelchair walked away from the facility at approximately 1:30 a.m. and had not returned.
Coos County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Noel arrived at the facility and began assisting in the search. Deputy Noel determined that Search and Rescue resources should be called out to assist with the search, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 6:08 a.m. the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team arrived and began their area search. Search and Rescue K9 teams consisting of the K9, their handler, and a flanker were sent out to search the area around the facility.
At approximately 7:30 a.m. K9 Jaeger located Carlson on McTimmons Road after scent tracking him nearly 200 yards eastward on the roadway. Carlson was conscious, awake and responded to K9 Jaeger’s arrival. K9 Jaeger’s handler, Tony Deane and his flanker Patty Sanden checked on Carlson.
Carlson was helped back to the facility using a wheelchair by a staff member, where he was evaluated by responding emergency medical staff.
