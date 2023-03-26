Bandon Police Officer Whitmer helped find a 4-year-old girl

Bandon Police Officer Whitmer is all smiles after he helped find a 4-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Bandon.

 Contributed photo

On March 20 at 3:01 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a frantic mother stating her 4-year-old daughter had gone missing from her yard on SW Franklin, which is a county address.

Officer Whitmer with the Bandon Police Department immediately responded to assist the sheriff’s office, gathered vital information, and began to search the area. Members from Bandon Fire, Bandon Power, K9 Cena, and several deputies also responded to assist.



