On March 20 at 3:01 p.m., the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a frantic mother stating her 4-year-old daughter had gone missing from her yard on SW Franklin, which is a county address.
Officer Whitmer with the Bandon Police Department immediately responded to assist the sheriff’s office, gathered vital information, and began to search the area. Members from Bandon Fire, Bandon Power, K9 Cena, and several deputies also responded to assist.
