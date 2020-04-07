BANDON — Holy Trinity Catholic Church's 2020 King and Queen of the Mardi Gras, Mike and Johauna Hennick, were crowned Feb. 25.
Johauna and Mike were chosen by the 2019 King and Queen, Frank and Delfina White, to succeed them.
The new royals work at Hennick's Home Center — Mike as the general manager. He is also a Bandon Rural Fire Department volunteer.
Johauna is the company's IT director and is involved in several community and school events. The couple met as students at what is now Southern Oregon University, Ashland. They were married in 2000.
This year they are indeed a "Royal Family." The 2020 King and Queen of the Mardi Gras have a daughter, Allison, a senior at Bandon High School. Allie is the 2019 Bandon Cranberry Queen. They are also hosting a Brazilian foreign exchange student, Eduarda "Duda" Reolon, who has become a sister to Allie and a daughter to the couple.
In presenting the Hennicks as the King and Queen of the Mardi Gras, Delfina White said, "Johauna has cooked many meals for several years for the Wednesday Night Community dinners at Holy Trinity. She and Mike have been very supportive to us during my family's illnesses."
Father Anthony Ahamefule added, "Mardi Gras is a way we continue to build community, support one another, and become Christ to one another. We thank this year's Mardi Gras King and Queen, Mike and Johauna, for modeling such spirit for us," the priest concluded.
Dr. Gail McClave was the sponsor of this year's Mardi Gras at Holy Trinity. Easter Sunday is April 12.
