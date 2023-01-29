Bandon beaches are calling, and some lucky beachgoers who hear the call will receive a message – a message in a bottle.
The Bandon Chamber of Commerce teamed up with local artist Kim Bell to create a fun way for beachgoers to remember their experience. Through Spring break, the Bandon Bottle Faeries will be hiding bottles containing inspirational messages on Bandon’s public beaches from the South side of the jetty to Devil’s Kitchen.
The bottles are adorned with sayings like, “I’m not average, I’m awesome,” or “Leave a little sparkle wherever you go.” They are artfully decorated with beachy items such as starfish, sunshine and seahorses and many have beach glass, sand and shells inside them.
The bottles come in various sizes and décor, but all are designed to make someone’s day.
“I hope it brings out-of-towners to Bandon and it gives them something special to remember their trip,” said Kim Ball, the artist who designs the bottles.
“We are hoping that it brightens their day when they look back on their time on the beach, because Bandon is my favorite place,” she said.
These bottles are the finders to keep and can be brought into participating local businesses to claim a set of mini-lights. The mini lights can be inserted into the bottle to create an even more beautiful memory, said Bandon Chamber of Commerce sponsors.
“We had been talking about doing something similar to the floats that are found up and down the coast,” said Bandon Chamber Director Margaret Pounder.
But chamber members wanted to do something with a unique spin, she said.
When artist Ball and her friend came up with the message in a bottle concept, Pounder said; “This is a brilliant idea.”
“It’s something totally different and it’s interactive because we are getting the visitors to come into the stores and interact with some businesses and perhaps spend some money while they are here,” she said.
Anyone who finds a bottle can register it at the registration page on the Bandon Visitors website. They will entered for a chance at a random prize. Beachgoers can also call to register it at 541-347-9616, or in person at the Bandon Chamber Visitors Center, 300 Second Street SE, Old Town Bandon. They are open 7 days a week, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
