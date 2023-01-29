Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Bandon beaches are calling, and some lucky beachgoers who hear the call will receive a message – a message in a bottle.

The Bandon Chamber of Commerce teamed up with local artist Kim Bell to create a fun way for beachgoers to remember their experience. Through Spring break, the Bandon Bottle Faeries will be hiding bottles containing inspirational messages on Bandon’s public beaches from the South side of the jetty to Devil’s Kitchen.

1EventPhotoFull_Tessa Grosenbach_sq_nuGw.jpg
Resized952023011695130842.JPG
Resized952023011695121154.JPG


0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

Who is your pick to win the Superbowl?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments