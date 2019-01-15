BANDON - Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley will hold town halls in Salem, Bandon, Port Orford and Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 21 and 22.
He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
“In our ‘We the People’ democracy, town hall meetings are an essential tool for me to hear from Oregonians and represent their interests back in D.C.,” Merkley said. “I invite everyone in these counties to come and discuss what we need to do to strengthen our state and our nation.”
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. These four town halls in Marion, Coos, Curry and Douglas counties will be his 370th, 371st, 372nd and 373rd as a U.S. Senator. Details are below.
Monday
Marion County Town Hall, 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 21, 1 p.m., Chemeketa Community College, 4000 Lancaster Dr. NE, Salem
Tuesday
Coos County Town Hall, 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 22, The Barn - Bandon's Conference and Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW, Bandon
Curry County Town Hall, 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 22, Port Orford Community Center, 419 11th St., Port Orford
Douglas County Town Hall, 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 22, South Umpqua High School gym, 501 Chadwick Lane, Myrtle Creek.