BANDON - Commemorate Memorial Day Weekend with activities throughout Bandon.
Blessing of the Fleet
The annual Blessing of the Fleet will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25. The gathering begins in front of the Lost at Sea Memorial in the Port of Bandon's boat launch parking lot on First Street in Old Town.
The ceremony honors those who have been lost at sea or make their living on the sea, as well as all veterans. Attendees are encouraged to contact the port office with names of their loved ones to be included in the ceremony. Following the ceremony, flowers and wreaths will be scattered at the mouth of the river by U.S. Coast Guard Coquille River Patrol and a gun salute will be held at the South Jetty provided by the VFW Medal of Honor Post #3440, Bandon (departure time depending on tide). Donations of flowers are greatly appreciated. Wreaths or bouquets can be dropped off at the Port office the day before or brought to the ceremony.
For more information, contact the Port of Bandon office at 541-347-3206 or email info@portofbandon.com.
Swap Meet
The Port also will be holding its annual Marine Swap Meet from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, on the boardwalk. Everyone is welcome to come down to buy, sell or trade books, bumpers, antiques, boards, kites, sails, boats, fishing gear or ground tackle. The event is free for all ages to set up a booth. Call the port at 541-347-3206 to reserve a free space on the boardwalk. All items must be marine-related or having to do with the water.
Old Town Marketplace
The Old Town Marketplace is open for its eighth season from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25, and - for the holiday weekend - Sunday, May 26, at 250 First St. SW, in the big green building on the waterfront. Live music will be offered Friday and Saturday. The marketplace is home to the Bandon Farmers and Artisans Market, where shoppers can find regional produce, meat, seafood, prepared food and unique arts and crafts. Many of the farmers market food sellers accept Oregon Trail Cards. Stop by the market’s SNAP booth before shopping to collect food-purchase tokens.
This year, the marketplace offers even more prepared food options from various vendors, as well as beverages at the Farm & Sea booth, located in the northwest corner of the Marketplace. Each year, the Port completes further improvements to the building, which many years ago was home to Bandon Fisheries. Opening soon: Farm & Sea on the Waterfront, in the space of the former Watson's Live Seafood at the Marketplace, offering fresh fish, seafood and local meat, among many other specialty items.
Boardwalk Art Show
The Port of Bandon Boardwalk Art Show gets its debut Memorial Day Weekend. The 17th annual show is Bandon’s uniquely accessible public art display on the picturesque boardwalk in Old Town. The 2019 theme, "Wings, Wind or Waves" celebrates the birds, fish and other animals that live in or visit the local area. The show will begin Memorial Day Weekend and runs through Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The show features works by amateur and professional artists living throughout southwestern Oregon and beyond. Prizes are awarded in youth and adult categories, along with people's choice winners. Art enthusiasts can vote for their favorite entries. People’s Choice ballots are available at Bandon Bait and Tackle.
Contact port staff for more information or visit portofbandon.com.
VFW to hold Memorial Day honors
At 1 p.m., Saturday, May 25, following the Blessing of the Fleet and the 21-gun salute and taps, the Bandon Veterans Honor Guard will commemorate the men and women who have died and have served in the armed forces of the United States. Full military honors will be presented including the "Folds of Honor" of the American Flag.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Frank C. High Medal of Honor Post 3440, Auxiliary and the American Legion Post 26 invite the public to attend this solemn event at the Bandon VFW Cemetery located on state Highway 42S and Bates Road.
"This gives families the opportunity to educate their children in the meaning of sacrifice others have given so they may enjoy the freedoms we have today," said VFW Commander Royce Kelley.
Following the 30 minute presentation, the VFW Post will offer free hamburgers and hot-dogs to the community. There will be flags and candy while they last for the children.
"Bring the family out and join our family for this great event," Kelley said.
The poem "In Flanders Field" is about the poppies that grow among the graves of the soldiers interned at the American Cemetery and Memorial in Waregem, Belgium. Poppies will be distributed by members of the VFW on Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25, at Ray's and McKay's grocery stores, as well as at the post office and VFW Hall. The public is asked to wear them on Memorial Day. Poppy donations continue to help support today's veterans.
For more information call Commander Kelley at 541-294-5995.
Flags to fly over cemeteries
More than 100 American flags will be flown from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in all five Bandon cemeteries on Monday, May 27, in honor of Memorial Day, weather permitting.
For information on how to donate a flag in honor of your loved one, contact Harry Stephens, Veterans Flag Project chairman, at 541-294-1048, or Bill Smith at 541-347-3674.
Volunteers are needed to assemble the flags on the poles this week and place and take them down on Monday. To volunteer, call Stephens or Smith.
Veterans Flag Project volunteers put up flags on Veterans Day, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July at all five Bandon cemeteries, weather permitting. Each flag is tagged with the name of the person being memorialized.
On a related subject, the public is reminded that brick applications for the soon-to-be completed Bandon Veterans Memorial are still available in local banks, City Hall, the library and other businesses. These applications are for veterans living, as well as deceased.
Port Amphitheater events
Come discover Bandon’s history this summer while enjoying the afternoon sun at the Boardwalk amphitheater.
The Greater Bandon Association, with the assistance of the Bandon Historical Museum, will present twice-monthly glimpses into the town’s past.
“We hope to reveal little-known stories and facts in entertaining 30-minute segments,” said GBA’s Neal Davis, who has scripted several Bandon-centric shows with The Gaels Readers Theater. “Bandon’s fascinating history is forever linked with our waterfront. The amphitheater provides the perfect venue to enjoy both."
Programs are at 4 p.m. and begin Saturday, May 25, with subsequent shows on June 8 and 22, July 13 and 27, and Aug. 10 and 24. The kickoff coincides with the Port’s Marine Swap Meet and will focus on ship accidents in Bandon’s waters.
“Bring your windbreaker and sunglasses and join the fun,” said Davis. “And afterwards, take a stroll or grab a bite in town, and enjoy being in one of the finest towns on the Oregon coast.”
Those with questions or who wish to perform can contact Davis at ndavisgba@gmail.com, or call 541-551-1663.