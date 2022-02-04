February is membership month at the Bandon Senior Activity Center. Anyone age 55 or up is eligible to join. Dues are $5 a year, or $25 for a lifetime membership.
To join or to renew your membership, drop off your contact info and dues at the center on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, when the “OPEN” sign is out.
The BSAC relies entirely on volunteers, so if you aren’t happy with the current situation, please consider volunteering to ‘host’/’hostess.’
The Cribbage club plays Thursdays from 5:30 to 9 or 10 p.m. Call Doc or Sandy Nyhart at 503-508-0338 or 541-285-5399 for details.
Duplicate bridge games are from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and open bridge from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday.
Chair yoga is offered on a donation basis from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meets from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Fridays.
Pinochle is on hiatus until March. Contact Debbie at 541-253-1141 if you're interested.
The BSAC is located behind the bright red door at the southern end of the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW. Call 541-347-4131 for information, or visit www.BandonEvents.org. The center abides by indoor COVID rules, and requires all participants to be vaccinated so everyone can enjoy activities safely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In