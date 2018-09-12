BANDON - Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is looking for community members who would like to make a difference in the health care community of Bandon.
SCHHC is in the process of forming their first Patient & Family Advisory Council, with the purpose of assuring alignment and integration of patient and family centered care at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. The council will serve as representatives of the community to share ideas and provide feedback to improve clinical quality and customer service. Examples of the Council duties include, but are not limited to:
• Acting as advocates for the ideal patient experience and ensuring its implementation at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center
• Recommending to hospital representatives areas for improvement in service quality and reach
• Serving as a sounding board for hospital staff on various projects and programs in the hospital and community
Those interested in becoming members must be willing and committed to:
• Meeting and connecting with SCHHC medical staff, physicians, and leadership
• Working as a team
• Sharing experiences
• Working and consulting on program development and projects
• Working to enhance the patient and family experience
• Providing honest and constructive feedback while respecting the perspectives of others
If you or someone you know would like to learn more and apply, visit www.southerncoos.org/PFAC or call Sabrina Johnson at 541-329-1881.