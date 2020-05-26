Southern Coos Health District
BANDON — The Southern Coos Health District will hold its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 6:00 PM at Southern Cross Hospital and Health Center to review staff reports for the month of April. There will also be an executive session under ORS 192.660(2)(i) and 192.660(8) To review and evaluate the performance of an officer, employee or staff member if the person does not request an open meeting, ORS 192.660(2)(d)To conduct deliberations with persons designated to carry on labor negotiations, and ORS 192.660(2)(h)To consult with attorney regarding legal rights and duties in regard to current litigation or litigation that is more likely than not to be filed. This meeting will also be available to the public over live stream video via the Southern Coos Hospital. Facebook page.
Port of Bandon
COQUILLE — The Port of Bandon Commission will meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, in the council chambers of Coquille City Hall, 851 N. Central, Coquille for its regular meeting and budget hearing.
The public is welcome to attend but attendance is limited. Persons who desire to provide testimony and are unable to provide written comments in advance or are otherwise unable to attend the meeting are encouraged to notify the Port of Bandon by calling 541-347-3206 24 hours in advance of the meeting so that the Port can provide alternate arrangements.
This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed program with the Budget Committee. A copy of the budget may be inspected or obtained at the Port of Bandon Office, 390 First St. SW, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
PLEASE NOTE: Citizens wishing to speak during this meeting are being asked to notify the Port of Bandon, Joshua Adamson at (541) 347-3206 or email info@portofbandon.com(link sends e-mail) 24-hours before the meeting regarding their intent to speak. Any written testimony needs to be sent to the Port of Bandon 24-hours in advance of the meeting to deliver the testimony to Commissioners.
On the agenda: Consent agenda: April minutes and April financials; Business items: budget hearing and resolution, surplus and resolution, Oregon State Marine Board MAP grant, COVID-19 update, Old Town Marketplace site plan; Staff report: manager, harbormaster, farmers market; public comment; adjourn.
Bandon Planning Commission
BANDON — The City of Bandon Planning Commission meeting for May has been canceled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In