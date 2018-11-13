Planning Commission
BANDON - The Bandon Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 15, in council chambers of City Hall.
On the agenda: Consent Agenda; regular Planning Commission meeting minutes of Oct. 25; and public comment for issues not on the agenda.
Public hearing - Conditional Use Permit and Plan Review, application #18-132 for the proposed Bandon Beach Hotel, 1090 Portland Ave. SW, to construct a new a 32-unit hotel with a small ground floor café and 60 spaces of off-site parking, on property within the Controlled Development One (CD-1) Zone in the City of Bandon.
Accessory Dwelling Ordinance - continuation of deliberation (no public comments will be accepted, public hearing was closed on Oct. 25).
Findings of Fact; discussion/other; amendment to Bandon Municipal Code, Chapter 8.08,150 Noxious Vegetation regarding gorse exemptions; December meeting; commissioners comments; adjourn.
Port Commission
COQUILLE - The Port of Bandon Commission will hold its regular meets at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, in Coquille City Council Chambers at Coquille City Hall.
On the agenda: Minutes from Oct. 25 regular meeting; financials; fiscal year 2017-18 audit report, Oregon U.S. Army Corps of Engineers work program; DEQ underground storage tank decommissioning; port ordinance; marina planning; OTM maintenance contract; staff report; public comment; adjourn.