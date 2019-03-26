Port of Bandon Commission
The Port of Bandon Commission will meet at 5 p.m. in Coquille City Council Chambers. On the agenda: consent calendar including January minutes and February minutes and financials; business items including fiscal year 2020 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers budget, Washington D.C. trip (Commissioner Goche), Coquille Valley Enterprise Zone discussion, fishing pier update - OPRD grant and resolution 2019-1, Boardwalk Art Show, and Old Town Marketplace storage; staff report; thank-you letter; for the good of the order; adjourn.
Planning Commission
The Bandon Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 28, in City Council chambers, 555 Highway 101.
On the agenda: Consent agenda including minutes from joint City Council and Planning Commission study session of Feb. 25 and Planning Commission regular meeting of Feb. 28; public comment - opportunity for citizens to speak on issues not on the agenda; Findings of Fact: 230 15th Street SE – Application #19-008 to site a manufactured home for residential use on property zone LI – Light Industrial Zone in the City of Bandon; discussion – Section 8.08.150 – Noxious Vegetation Amendments; commissioners' comments; adjourn.
Southern Coos Health District
The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors regular monthly meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 28, in the Southern Coos Hospital conference room, 900 11th St. SE, Bandon. Agenda items to be discussed include provider recruitment, provider separation agreement, Trillium/Centene CCO, special district elections and staff reports for February.
There will also be an Executive Session under ORS 192.660(2)(a) and 192.660(7) to consider the employment of an officer, employee, staff member or agent and 192.660(f) to consider information or records that are exempt from disclosure by law.