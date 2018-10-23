Port of Bandon
BANDON - The Port of Bandon Commission will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, in the Bandon Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW.
On the agenda: Consent calendar; meeting minutes; financials; business items pages; political support - letters for dredge funding; 2019 Boardwalk Art Show; Old Town Marketplace events; second public hearing for Ordinance 2018-01 draft; lease template review; food truck discussion; staff report; public comment; adjourn.
Planning Commission
BANDON - The regular meeting of the Bandon Planning Commission will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, in the council chambers of City Hall, 555 Highway 101.
On the agenda: Consent agenda (regular Planning Commission meeting minutes of Sept. 27, work session Planning Commission minutes of Sept. 27); public comment (three minutes); public hearings: Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance; findings of fact; discussion/other; commissioners' comments; adjourn.
Southern Coos Health District
BANDON - The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors regular monthly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, in Southern Coos Hospital’s conference room, 900 11th St. SE in Bandon.
Agenda items include: consideration of Critical Access Hospital Review; consideration of Code of Conduct policy, consideration compliance plan; consideration of Request for Proposal for Emergency Physician Services; consideration of interim CEO contract; consideration of family nurse practitioner contract, staff reports and reports on district operations for September.
Additionally, at 6 p.m. there will be a reception outgoing CEO JoDee Tittle, who will continue to serve Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center through Nov. 16.