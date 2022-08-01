Cranberry Court Princesses.jpeg

This year’s 2022 Cranberry Court includes (from left) Hallie Minkler, KayDence Augsburger, and Rhiannon Green.

 Contributed Photo

Bandon, Oregon, July 19, 2022 - The Bandon Chamber of Commerce is pleased to introduce the 2022 Cranberry Festival Princesses. The 76th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival is sponsored by Rogue Credit Union and will be held September 9-11, 2022. The Cranberry Coronation Ceremony takes place the week of the festival.

The Cranberry Court is comprised of high-school juniors from the Bandon, Oregon area. The Court promotes the Cranberry Festival throughout the summer at various local and regional events, and reigns over the festivities this fall. The Cranberry Queen and Court have the opportunity to earn scholarships to an accredited college, university or trade program, as well as a lifetime of enduring friendships and a place in Bandon history.

