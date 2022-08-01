Bandon, Oregon, July 19, 2022 - The Bandon Chamber of Commerce is pleased to introduce the 2022 Cranberry Festival Princesses. The 76th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival is sponsored by Rogue Credit Union and will be held September 9-11, 2022. The Cranberry Coronation Ceremony takes place the week of the festival.
The Cranberry Court is comprised of high-school juniors from the Bandon, Oregon area. The Court promotes the Cranberry Festival throughout the summer at various local and regional events, and reigns over the festivities this fall. The Cranberry Queen and Court have the opportunity to earn scholarships to an accredited college, university or trade program, as well as a lifetime of enduring friendships and a place in Bandon history.
Hallie Minkler - The daughter of Salena and Jim Minkler, Hallie attends Bandon High School and participates in dual credit courses from Southwestern Oregon Community College. Her classes include college writing, math, science, and Spanish. She participates in jazz band, dance, and speech and debate. Hallie is class president and a member of the National Honors Society.
As a member of speech and debate, Hallie enjoys mentoring new students and helping them grow as speakers. This June, she represented Bandon High School at the National Speech and Debate Championship. Outside of school, Hallie supports local Department of Human Services workers, helps out in many areas of her church, and both teaches dance and participates as a dance student through Marlo Dance. Hallie is most proud of the fact that after 13 years of dancing, she has been given the opportunity to teach her own ballet class.
She has really enjoyed mentoring her 6th-grade students and choreographing a dance they will perform for the town of Bandon. KayDence Augsburger - The daughter of Amanda Wallace, KayDence attends Bandon High School (BHS) and works at the Bandon Fish Market. She is a member of the BHS Varsity Basket team and a BHS Football Manager. Since she was a little girl, KayDence has wanted to be on the Cranberry Court. She feared it was not possible due to suffering with anxiety. KayDence has worked hard on her personal growth, and being on the BHS varsity basketball team has helped her come out of her shell. She now works through rough times that in the past would have resulted in an anxiety attack.
Kaydence is most proud of making the varsity basketball team and overcoming a huge part of her anxiety that has held her back for so long. During her reign, KayDence would like to help animal shelters. An animal's love has helped her through her anxiety, and she is passionate about giving back.
Rhiannon Green - The daughter of Mike Green, Rhiannon attends Bandon High School (BHS) and works at The Bandon Fish Market. She is a BHS Football Manager, as well as a volunteer on the prom committee. From a young age, Rhiannon dreamed of being a member of the Cranberry Court. Watching each year as the winner received a big crown on stage, Rhiannon came to the realization that this was a woman everyone in Bandon looks up to, and someone who helps the community.
Another reason she would like to be on Cranberry Court is it runs in her family. Rhiannon's great grandmother was a Cranberry princess, and was escorted by her great grandfather during her time on the Court.
Rhiannon is most proud of continuing to make her family proud. During her reign, Rhiannon seeks to bring more attention to veterans in the community. As many of her family members are veterans, she holds this close to her heart.
About Bandon Cranberry Festival The 76th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival will be held in Bandon City Park, Bandon, Oregon, September 9-11, 2022. Events include a parade, festival market, evening dance and more. Boasting seventy-six years of family fun, the Bandon Cranberry Festival is the longest running festival on the Oregon Coast. The festival is a lively introduction to the Bandon community, as well as a time-honored tradition for residents.
