BANDON - The Bandon Police Department is fully staffed for the first time in many months and to celebrate and give the public a chance to meet them, the department held a Meet the Cops event Friday afternoon, May 31, at The Barn.
Sponsored by Joseph Bain of Bain Insurance, the event featured free hamburgers, hot-dogs and beverages and drew approximately 50-60 people. City of Bandon public works employee Dan Anderson and his wife June and daughter Rebecca barbecued for the event.
Children who attended were invited to sit in the police vehicles parked outside and even run the lights and siren.
The BPD's staff now includes Chief Bob Webb and Sgt. Larry Lynch; officers Cory Dhillon, Trevor Sanne, Zack Carpenter and Justin Gray (handler of K9 Officer Penny); Administrative Assistant/Municipal Court Clerk Sarah Lakey; and sworn reserve officers Bill Girand, Evan Grant and Davin Winchell.
Members of the BPD spent two days recently meeting Harbor Lights Middle School fifth- and sixth-grade students at North Bend Lanes to bowl. The BPD will also perform house checks when residents go on vacation or are gone for extended periods. To fill out a request, visit the City of Bandon's website at www.cityofbandon.org.
According to the city's website, the mission of the Bandon Police Department is to deliver the highest standard of law enforcement excellence in protecting life, property and human rights, and to work in a proactive partnership with the community to solve problems, thereby enhancing the quality of life for Bandon citizens. The Bandon Police Department is proud to have an officer on duty 24 hours a day.
The Bandon Police Department is committed to criminal investigations and apprehension of offenders, selective traffic enforcement, timely response to calls for service, investigation of accidents and the traditional duties of police in the community. In addition, the department has a commitment to proactive patrol by vehicle, foot, and in the future, bicycle to enhance positive interaction with citizens, merchants and visitors.
The department also continues to work with various departments, agencies and citizens to problem solve and identify alternate departmental resources to improve the quality of life as well as the quality of service for its customers.
In addition, continued community education efforts include regular visits and outreach events with local schools and youth groups and activities.
To reach the police department for non-emergent business, call 541-347-2241. For after-hours calls, dial 911 and Coos County Dispatch will contact an officer. For non-emergent calls on nights and weekends, call Coos County Dispatch at 541-396-4221.