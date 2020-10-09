Bandon City Council
Name: Robin Boyan
Age: 62
Years in the area: 3 years
Occupation: Retired CMA after 25 years of service in the Medical Field; Assistant Manager for a local store
Past political/civic experience: Volunteer work for Breast Cancer Awareness and Advocate for Breast Cancer Screening.
What do you feel are the most important issues facing the city? I believe that our infrastructure needs to be bolstered to accommodate our citizens.
How would you try to address those issues? We need to find ways of increasing funds for this without increasing taxes.
What would you like to accomplish if elected? I would like to see our infrastructure bolstered and to have sidewalks put in on Beach Loop Drive and other high foot traffic areas, to protect our citizens while they are walking.
How should the city address the current COVID-19/economic crisis? I believe the City is currently doing a good job during this crisis.
What do you feel the relationship should be between the City Council and the public? I believe that the City's relationship with the public should be an open and honest one.
Name: Geri Procetto (incumbent)
Age: 89
Years in the area: I have lived 25 years in Bandon.
Occupation: My occupation before retirement was as a Municipal Court Reporter.
Past political/civic experience: Prior to being elected to Bandon City Council in 1996 I served 10 years as a School Board member in Merced, California, at a K-8 school district, and oversaw the building of a new campus; 20 years as a 4-H Leader in various capacities. I am presently a volunteer at Senior Meals, serve as co-chairman of Pastoral Council and Vice President of Altar Society at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
What do you feel are the most important issues facing the city? The Bandon City council and Mayor have faced many issues; some were solved quickly, but some that are ongoing are containment/elimination of gorse and the lack of affordable housing,
How would you try to address those issues? No one individual on council makes a decision. We each bring unique perspectives to the table.
What would you like to accomplish if elected? If I am re-elected I will continue to work with my co-councilors, our Mayor and city staff to accomplish the problem of gorse and finding an adequate area for housing that is available to working families, as well as single people and retirees.
How should the city address the current COVID-19/economic crisis? We hit a road bump with COVID, especially when the hotels and inns, which are essential to Bandon, could not open. The hotel industry plays a big part in Bandon's financial budget, and we will have to look carefully at our budget due to the present decrease inTOT.
What do you feel the relationship should be between the City Council and the public? As far as the relationship between the City Council and the public, I feel we are going to have a much better relationship. The percentage of citizens who voted yes for the increases validates we are trustworthy in running the city.
Name: Patrick Salandro
Age: 51
Years in the area: 3
Occupation: Retired — Assistant Engineer for West Valley Sanitation District a public wastewater collection utility.
Past political/civic experience: U.S. Army; parent volunteer, Pacific Elementary School landscape repair and maintenance; parent volunteer, Creslane Elementary School garden; Ocean Crest Elementary School PTA and Site Council; City of Bandon Parks and Recreation Commission; and City of Bandon Planning Commission.
What do you feel are the most important issues facing the city? Bandon has ongoing revenue problems, an affordable housing shortage, and needs to find a way to attract more jobs.
How would you try to address those issues? One idea to generate revenue is for the city to sell surplus land that it owns. Another revenue idea is to charge a annual tax on dwellings that do not have a vacation rental permit or are not occupied by either a owner or long term tenant. Also the City could look into creating RV campgrounds at Johnson Creek, South Jetty Park, or other suitable locations. Currently, people are RV camping for free at South Jetty Park, Old Town and up and down Beach Loop throughout the year. Let’s turn them into a revenue stream. As to affordable housing, the city should partner with a third party nonprofit to build an affordable housing village on Fillmore Avenue above the cheese factory. To keep a healthy economy we need to work on supporting local businesses and find ways to attract new businesses to our area. The best way to do that is by providing services that people want.
What would you like to accomplish if elected? I would like to shore up city finances so that Bandon can look to a secure financial future. I would also like to create a Parks District for the purpose of generating revenue for City Park. This revenue could be used for things like improving the baseball/softball fields, building a modern skate park, adding pickle ball courts, helping to fund a pool, and enlarging the bicycle pump track.
How should the city address the current COVID-19/economic crisis? Bandon should continue to follow state and federally mandated safety guidelines. Citizens should not let a health crisis be used as a political wedge. We should show concern for our neighbors and wear a mask. Wearing a mask reduces the risk of transmission and infection and it also has allowed businesses to reopen. Let’s all help local businesses stay open by wearing masks.
What do you feel the relationship should be between the City Council and the public? The City Council needs to foster a relationship with the public that is open and approachable. It needs to do a better job of educating the public about plans, projects, and improvements.
Thank you for your interest in my candidacy. I would like to close by saying, while I have many ideas about what I think could work to improve our lives in Bandon, ultimately we need to work together and come up with actionable ideas that we can all live with.
Name: Geoffrey Smith
Age: 28
Years in the area: 4
Occupation: Landscape Contractor, small business owner
Past political/civic experience: None
What do you feel are the most important issues facing the city? I feel that the most important issue is to help Bandon become a more self-sustaining city for families to thrive in.
How would you try to address those issues? Bandon is a fantastic place to live-but it will only stay that way if the City is able to provide the services and resources the community needs. We need to start with improving our schools and education for the future generations. City utilities need adequate funding for optimal performance to the City. Responsible development of Bandon is needed to create housing for local families-thus creating more jobs in our town to boost the economy for locals. Increasing tourism in Bandon is necessary to increase revenue to support additional City services for the community.
What would you like to accomplish if elected? I would like to provide budgets that will allow proper operation of utilities and City services, increase jobs and housing for locals and increase revenue from tourism. I also would like to give a voice to blue-collar hard working members of our community. I'd like to support the youth in our community in any way possible.
How should the city address the current COVID-19/economic crisis? Proper precautions need to be in place to protect those at risk, however we need to safely allow small businesses and services to remain open to keep Bandon’s economy alive.
What do you feel the relationship should be between the City Council and the public? I feel City Council should have a very open and transparent relationship with the public. The City Council is voted in by the public, to represent the public. There needs to be a variety of Council members to represent the community.
Name: Brian M. Vick (incumbent)
Age: 70
Years in area: 44
Occupation: Oregon Real Estate Broker over 35 years; Owner Neat Old Stuff Antiques since 1979
Past Political Civic experience: First elected Bandon City Councilor 1980
Bandon Mayor 2000
Appointed once then re-elected to City Council 4 more terms
Southern Coos Hospital Board Member 12 years.
Bandon Historical Society Board Member many years
What do you feel are the most important issues facing the city? I feel the most important issue facing The City is Public Safety. We must continue to offer 24/7 police
protection in Bandon. We must offer safe drinking water and sanitary sewer systems in Bandon. Our City infrastructure must be maintained in a continuous and safe manner. I believe we must do a better job of educating the public about our finances and how the City budget process works.
What would you like to accomplish if elected? If re-elected I will continue to strongly advocate and follow through on rebuilding and upgrading our infrastructure as I have my entire life in City Government. I have been a major player in upgrading our water and sewer plants. Getting Bandon's roads paved and under-grounding our utilities. We must get a better handle on City finances as we are overly dependant on City taxes, which are the lowest in the State, and Transient Occupancy Taxes.
How should the city address the current COVID-19/economic crisis? As I sit here my Mother of 95 years is in hospital diagnosed with COVID-19. She is not expected to live. What can the City do about COVID? I wish I had an answer, but I think the best course of action is that each person take responsibility to limit their own exposure. Wear face coverings, social distance, and wash your ands frequently.
What do you feel the relationship should be between the City Council and the public? The relationship between the City Council and the public should be one of mutual respect and communication. I can be found in my store 6 days a week. I’m in the phone book and my e-mail is on the City website. People are free to contact me anytime, anywhere or anyplace.
