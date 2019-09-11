BANDON - A free, educational one-hour Medicare workshop will be presented this month to help people learn the basics of Medicare and what you need to consider when making your health care choices.
Medicare 101 will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, in the Bandon Public Library Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. SW., Bandon. The workshop covers the same material presented in June. The presenter will be available for individual questions following the presentation.
The workshop will cover Original Medicare Parts A and B - what it does and does not cover, what it costs, and when and how to enroll; options beyond Original Medicare; differences between Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans; explanation of the Part D prescription coverage gap (otherwise known as the “donut hole”); how to avoid Part B and Part D penalties; and what people should know if they're still working and participating in an employer-sponsored plan when they turn 65.
The presenter will be Janya Roberts, a licensed health insurance agent with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, with 20-plus years experience in health insurance sales and marketing. Located out of Medford, Roberts travels throughout Southern Oregon representing Regence Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, working direct with local health insurance agents and providing free educational seminars on Medicare to the public. Roberts can be reached at 541-618-1258 or jayna.roberts@regence.com. The Medicare Producer Support Line is 800-557-0555.