BANDON - Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center invites the public to an evening of refreshments and education as the Medical Imaging Department hosts its annual open house from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the hospital, 900 11th St. SW.
This is a time for the public to meet the staff, see and experience the new equipment and learn about the newest testing that is done right here in the community. This year, the highlights will be discussions around low-dose lung screening, who should be tested and how often and the pivotal role it plays with the early detection of lung cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer deaths for women in the United States.
Tours will also be given of the MRI truck that is now on campus full time, the CT machine, the bone density scanner and much more. An ultrasound on a fish will be demonstrated.
All are welcome to attend and may stay for the Southern Coos Health District board meeting that evening, which will begin at 7 p.m. in the hospital’s main conference room next to the cafeteria.
For more information contact Sabrina Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.