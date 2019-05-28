BANDON - The Medical Imaging Department at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center has received its third accreditation through the American College of Radiology. They are now designated by the ACR as a Lung Cancer Screening Center for their work with low dose lung screening using CT scans. SCHHC is the only facility on the southern Oregon coast at this time from Florence south to receive this designation seal from the ACR. Their previous accreditation are in the field of mammography and CT.
Lung cancer has the highest rates of mortality and is the second most diagnosed cancer for both men and women in the United States. With early detection the odds of survival increase. Those who meet any of the following criteria should talk with their primary care provider about coming to Southern Coos Hospital to receive a low dose lung screening:
• Have a history of heavy smoking. Heavy smoking means 30 pack years - one pack a day for 30 years, two packs for 15, etc.
• Smoke now or have quit within the last 15 years.
• Are between the ages of 55-80.
For more information on the accreditation or low dose lung screenings, contact Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center at 541-347-2426.