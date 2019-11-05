A Medal of Honor plaque was installed on the Port of Bandon's Boardwalk recently, next to the enclosed picnic shelter in a highly visible location. Bandon was named a Medal of Honor city in April 2018 through the efforts of George Trott, District 3 VFW commander. The local VFW is now officially called the "Veterans of Foreign Wars Frank C. High Medal of Honor Post 3440," in honor of Frank C. High, Medal of Honor recipient. Bandon resident Frank C. High received the United States of America's highest award, the Congressional Medal of Honor, for Actions of Valor on May 16, 1899 during the Philippine insurrection. The Medal of Honor City designation is also displayed on the Welcome to Bandon sign at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Highway 42S. Pictured, from left, George Trott, Port of Bandon project manager Josh Adamson and Port of Bandon Commissioner Wayne Butler.
Medal of Honor city plaque installed
