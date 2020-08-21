BANDON — "I don't generally send out a press release, but maybe it is time to tell you what I have been doing for the last 16 years while serving as your mayor," said Mayor Mary Schamehorn, who filed for re-election this week.
"I served on the council from 1977 until 1986, and then I was off the council for an 18-year span before I was elected mayor in 2004. Most people in the people in the community know that the city has been crippled financially by the inability to set our own utility rates without a vote of the people. That is the number one problem facing our city today," said Schamehorn.
"I pray that the voters will support the two ballot measures coming up for election on Sept. 15. While it does not restore rate-setting authority, it raises the in-city water and sewer rates a total of $15 a month ($7 for sewer and $8 for water), which will help us balance the utility budgets in the hope of making them self-supporting. Rates for users receiving water or sewer service outside the city limits will see each utility increase $11 a month, which is only fair for the taxpayers of the city.
"In addition to my long years of service to the community, as a Bandon native whose grandfather owned the Western World from 1912 to 1962, I am a history buff and have been a member of the Bandon Historical Society board of directors for many years. I have worked side by side with the Port of Bandon, the Bandon Chamber of Commerce, the county commissioners, Fire Chief Lanny Boston and Sgt. Larry Lynch and Chief Bob Webb of the Bandon Police Department. And I have Bandon School Superintendent Doug Ardiana on speed dial. My support of the business community is well known. I worked hard to facilitate the public/private partnership with Facebook Creamery, which is a tremendous asset to our community.
"My long-term plans for both the community center and the Sprague Theater (a gift from the Bandon Lions Club) would be that more local groups could use both facilities. ... and that they could be true community facilities. They are owned by the taxpayers and they need to be utilized (as soon as COVID-19 restrictions are over and it is safe to once again gather).
"It is my opponent's interest in the organic industry that I would like to further address.
"One of the last texts she sent me last month, said, 'Mary I already know you are doing a good job and that's great. I have an agenda. It is more than the pandemic. It's about finding new solutions for our town. I believe the organic industry is the very best bet for our future. I can prove it and every time I mention it to you I hear nothing,' said my opponent.
"I have three file folders of discussion on this and other issues that date back nearly 20 years, including when she ran against me for mayor in 2006. The City told her over and over again that she needed a business plan. We emphatically told her the City of Bandon would not be building or operating a food hub/organic warehouse, but would be willing to talk to a developer who brought us a proposal for a public-private partnership much like Face Rock Creamery," Schamehorn said. "And that offer still stands today."
"The turnover in staff has somehow become a campaign issue. It is important to point out that industry-wide, the average stay for a city manager is three to five years. In the last 42 years, Bandon has had five city managers," Schamehorn said.
"In addition to my years of service to the City of Bandon and the Bandon Historical Society, I served twice on the board of Southern Coos Hospital.
"I am always willing to listen to both sides, always respond to emails with a real willingness to help, and have made my phone numbers and email address available to my constituents. Whether you live inside or outside the city .... I am always willing to listen.
"I hope I can look forward to your vote in November, but even more important I am urging you to support our water and sewer rate increases in the Sept. 15 election," said Schamehorn.
