Mary Schamehorn

Bandon voters kept the status quo at mayor, electing Mary Schamehorn to another term in office on Tuesday.

Schamehorn received 1,059 votes to 756 for challenger Nancy Evans (57.34% to 40.93%).

Council members Geri Procetto and Brian Vick also were re-elected.

Vick had the most votes, with 887, followed by Patrick Solandro with 828. Procetto received 765 votes.

Geoffrey Smith had 728 votes and Robin Boyan received 688.

