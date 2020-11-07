Bandon voters kept the status quo at mayor, electing Mary Schamehorn to another term in office on Tuesday.
Schamehorn received 1,059 votes to 756 for challenger Nancy Evans (57.34% to 40.93%).
Council members Geri Procetto and Brian Vick also were re-elected.
Vick had the most votes, with 887, followed by Patrick Solandro with 828. Procetto received 765 votes.
Geoffrey Smith had 728 votes and Robin Boyan received 688.
