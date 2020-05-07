Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Michael Dean Phelan - 72, of Bandon, passed away April 29, 2020 in Bandon. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Connect With Us


Email Newsletters



Load comments