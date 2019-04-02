BANDON - The Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship application period is now open. Applications can be picked up in the Southern Coos Hospital Gift Shop, at the hospital's front desk or online at southerncoos.org/mary-richards-memorial-scholarship. All applications must be received by 5 p.m., Friday, May 24.
Mary Richards was a long-time member of the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center Auxiliary. When she passed away, she instructed her family to devote any donations to be given to the SCHHC Auxiliary. In order to memorialize the impact that Mary Richards had on the Auxiliary and on the Bandon Community, the SCHHC Auxiliary designated the funds as the Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship fund. The SCHHC Volunteer Corps, which replaced the Auxiliary in 2017, still believes in the impact these scholarships have on the community and continues to support them through the sales from the Southern Coos Hospital Gift Shop.
To be eligible for a Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship, applicants must fulfill one of the following criteria: be an employee of Southern Coos Health District who wishes to pursue or continue education in a healthcare field and has been accepted into a program; be a child of an employee of Southern Coos Health District who is enrolled in a degree program in a healthcare related discipline; or be a member of the Bandon community who is enrolled in at least the second year of post-secondary education in a healthcare-related field.
For questions about the application process, please contact Scott McEachern, 541-329-1040 or foundation@southerncoos.org.