BANDON — A drive-by birthday party was held Monday afternoon, Aug. 17, at her Ocean Drive residence for lifelong resident Mary Capps, who turned 96 on that day. Residents drove by and wished her well, dropping off flowers and cards.
A descendant of the pioneering Boice family, Mary Capps faithfully preserved the history of Bandon, Langlois and northern Curry County. Her husband Edgar was a descendant of the pioneering Lowe family and son of Ed Capps, the mayor of Bandon at the time of the 1936 Bandon Fire. Mary and Edgar were charter members of the Bandon Historical Society.
Before her retirement, Mary taught in the Bandon School District. She and Edgar maintained a ranch on Two Mile Road.
Mary Capps was instrumental in organizing the Bandon Historical Society Museum when it moved into its current building in 1996. She wrote a “Museum Memories” column for many years and, with Edgar, was the go-to person when a group wanted a speaker about local history. She conducted countless museum tours.
“Mary has been a guiding light through the life of the museum,” said Museum Director Gayle Nix.
Last November, Mary was honored with a reception, a mayor's proclamation, cake and coffee as the museum celebrated "Mary Capps Appreciation Day."
Anyone interested in Bandon history can visit the Bandon Historical Society Museum, located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Ave.
