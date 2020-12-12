BANDON — Just in time for the holidays, MarLo Dance Studio has published a 2021 wall calendar featuring colorful dance portraits staged in studio and scenic outdoor locations by photographers Annetta Adams and Eric Wyatt.
With performances on hold because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, MarLo Director Maria Merriam explored new ways to connect with audiences and fundraise for dancer scholarships and came up with the calendar idea.
The calendars are $20 each, and additional scholarship donations are welcome.
To learn more or request a calendar, visit the studio online at MarLoDance.com or call Merriam at 541-252-1394.
MarLo Dance Studio opened in 1999 and a dynamic learning environment brings students back year after year.
Merriam said dance is a richly expressive art form, where a subtle toe tap can say as much as a grand jeté. For MarLo students, the joy is in the journey from first position to a gravity-defying leap.
“I’m interested in how dance develops character and teamwork within the discipline,” Merriam said.
Merriam co-founded the Bandon studio with fellow dancer and educator Lois Henry. The first group included 45 beginning ballet and tap dance students.
In 2019, MarLo enrolled 135 youth and adults in ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical and hip-hop classes, plus sessions in fitness and ballroom.
In normal years, spring shows at the Sprague Community Theater highlight student achievement. Multi-genre dance productions are based on literary classics such as “Pinocchio,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “Peter Pan.” Semi-annual performances of the “Nutcracker” usher in the holiday season with the time-honored ballet.
“I just have a lot of fun putting on the shows,” Merriam said. “I enjoy, more and more, taking input from the more serious dancers. I love to collaborate with the staff. There’s a richness that comes from many minds coming together.”
Merriam has the same message for young dancers stepping on stage for a performance: “We’re going to do the best we can, because this is our way of giving back to our families and community.”
It’s a gift the community appreciates. Shows routinely sell out. And since production proceeds fund the studio’s scholarship program, it’s a gift that keeps giving.
Despite the pandemic, MarLo remains busy. The studio opened for fall classes in September with reduced class sizes to meet coronavirus social distancing requirements.
But limits on public gathering meant the scheduled performance of “Cinderella” was canceled and the “Nutcracker” was tentatively rescheduled for 2021.
Merriam hopes in lieu of paying to attend the performances, community members will purchase calendars.
Arts Elevate Community
Arts Elevate Community is an ongoing series in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Sprague Community Theater. Read the full MarLo Dance feature online at BandonEvents.org and learn more about the people and organizations bringing arts, culture, learning and fun to the theater.
